Z5 portable dual light desktop laser engraver and cutter

If you are in the market for a portable desktop laser engraver and cutting solution capable of working with a wide variety of different materials thanks to its dual light source 5W laser. You might be interested in the WAINLUX Z5 which uses its 455nm laser to cut and engrave wood, bamboo, acrylic, leather, paper, cloth, wool, corrugated paper, food, fruit, plastic, bone, glass, shale, brick, cement, ceramics. Or its 1064nm laser to engrave metal, gold, silver, copper, iron, aluminum and other common metals.

Featuring fast engraving and a powerful cutting laser the WAINLUX Z5 is perfect for hobbyists and small businesses looking for a powerful yet affordable cutting and engraving system.

Laser cutter and engraver

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1369 or £1123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“WAINLUX Z5 is the compact laser cutting and engraving machine designed for the whole family! It’s compact enough to take wherever life takes you – unlike traditional bulky laser machines. This handheld and all-metal laser engraving powerhouse boasts dual built-in light sources, promising pro-grade engraving that’s easy enough for anyone to use. Both the 455nm and 1064nm blue light sources leverage cutting-edge light compression technology to engrave non-metallic materials with professional precision. Any material, anywhere! Take WAINLUX Z5 with you and flaunt your advanced laser cutting skills thanks to two built-in light sources.”

If the WAINLUX Z5 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the WAINLUX Z5 laser engraver and cutter project checkout the promotional video below.

“WAINLUX Z5 is both a engraving machine and a metal marking machine and a cutting machine, compared to the engraving machine, it can be compatible with engraving more materials such as metal, compared to the marking machine, it can engrave soft materials such as paper, and can also cut 5MM thickness of wood or cardboard. WAINLUX Z5 is one of the only laser engravers of its kind that can carve your vision with a speed of up to 600mm per second. The engraving accuracy reaches 0.05MM. “

“Only WAINLUX Z5 lets you see exactly what the final picture will look like, before it exists! A high-speed shock mirror scanner lets you preview the engraved design in advance, so you can make adjustments to the position and pattern to ensure perfection before the laser gets going!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the laser engraver and cutter, jump over to the official WAINLUX Z5 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

