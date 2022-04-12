Check your USB cables are working efficiently with the USB C cable tester

If like me you have lots of cables some of which are probably broken or have deteriorated considerably. You may be interested in a new USB C cable tester created by electronics engineer Peter Traunmüller based in Vienna, Austria.

Launched via Kickstarter this month the small device is powered by a CR2032 battery and allows you to quickly check whether your USB C cable is working efficiently. Can your cable support USB 2.0/3.0/3.1/3.2 or Power Delivery? The small C2C caberQU USB C cable tester will tell you using its easy to read indicator lighting system.

USB C cable tester

No dedicated power supply is needed, all necessary power is supplied via the CR2032 battery. The battery is only discharged when a cable is connected and should last for a while. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $14 or £10 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The C2C caberQU board applies a voltage to all pins of a cable and measures which ones are connected to the other end. It features LEDs for each of the 24 pins and even shield. So in total 25 LEDs offer all possible combinations for USB-C receptacle pin usage in different modes: The amount of possible USB C cable combinations is endless.

If you use the wrong cable, data transmission may be slower than possible or certain devices may not work at all. In the USB C standard, the cable plays an important role and has to advertise itself as such. All of them need to have certain pins connected, some need to be grounded, some need to have resistors attached.”

If the C2C caberQU crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the C2C caberQU USB C cable tester project checkout the promotional video below.

“Unfortunately there is no easy way to extract whether a certain cable can support a certain use case. If a cable has a broken pin, that makes it even worse, due to their unpredictable behavior. The C2C caberQU cable tester solves this once and for all. By flipping the USB connectors, the opposing LEDs for some pins light up due to them not being mirrored.

That’s on purpose and defined in the USB C standard. The product is sold with one CR2032, the PCB and some basic instructions. The USB C cable is not included. You have to extract the needed pins for your desired usage on your own, unfortunately that can not be done universally for all possible combinations.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the USB C cable tester, jump over to the official C2C caberQU crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

