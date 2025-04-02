65Wh JSAUX ROG Ally Battery Upgrade Kit $79.99



We’ve all been there—right in the middle of an intense gaming session or a long binge-watch, only to be interrupted by the dreaded low battery warning. The JSAUX battery upgrade kit for the Asus ROG Ally offers a substantial improvement in battery capacity, increasing it from 40Wh to 65Wh. This enhancement directly addresses the need for longer battery life, providing a practical solution for users who want to extend their device’s performance without the hassle of a complex installation process. The kit includes all the necessary tools and components, making sure a smooth and straightforward upgrade experience for users of all technical skill levels.

It’s designed with ease of use in mind, making it accessible even for those who aren’t tech-savvy. In the video below, ETA Prime shows how this kit not only enhances performance but also maintains the sleek design and functionality you love about your ROG Ally.

ROG Ally Battery Upgrade Kit From JSAUX

Why the Battery Upgrade Matters

The JSAUX battery upgrade significantly enhances the ROG Ally’s runtime, making it a valuable addition for users who rely on their device for gaming, multitasking, or streaming. The extended battery life is particularly beneficial for gamers, as it allows for longer play sessions without interruptions. Here’s what the upgrade offers:

At a 20W power draw , the upgraded battery provides up to 1 hour and 15 minutes of additional runtime.

, the upgraded battery provides up to of additional runtime. For less demanding tasks, such as low-power applications, users can gain up to 2 hours and 45 minutes of extra usage.

This improvement ensures that whether you’re immersed in graphically demanding AAA games or enjoying lighter indie titles, the extended battery life will keep you engaged for longer periods. Additionally, the upgrade supports other activities like streaming or multitasking, reducing the need for frequent recharges and enhancing overall convenience.

Easy Installation for All Users

The JSAUX kit is designed with accessibility in mind, making it suitable even for users with limited technical expertise. The package includes:

Essential tools such as screwdrivers and adhesive materials.

A custom-designed backplate to accommodate the larger battery.

The installation process is straightforward, with clear, step-by-step instructions provided to guide users through the upgrade. While a minor internal trimming step is required to fit the new battery securely, this process is well-documented and manageable for most users. The inclusion of all necessary tools ensures that you won’t need to purchase additional equipment, streamlining the upgrade process.

Fitting the JSAUX ROG Ally Battery Upgrade

Seamless Compatibility with SSDs

One of the standout features of the JSAUX upgrade kit is its compatibility with both 2230 and 2280 SSD configurations. This ensures that whether you’re using the original SSD or have opted for a larger 2280 SSD, the kit integrates seamlessly with your device. The thoughtful design also allows users to reuse the ROG Ally’s original buttons and triggers, preserving the device’s functionality and ergonomic design. This compatibility makes the upgrade an excellent choice for users who have already customized their device or plan to do so in the future.

Maintaining Charging Efficiency

The upgraded battery not only extends runtime but also retains the device’s original charging speed of 65W. This means you can recharge your ROG Ally just as quickly as you would with the stock battery, making sure minimal downtime between sessions. The combination of extended battery life and fast charging is particularly advantageous during high-power gaming sessions, where uninterrupted gameplay is a priority. This feature ensures that the upgrade enhances performance without compromising convenience.

Design and Weight Considerations

The larger battery adds approximately 40-50 grams to the device’s weight. However, the impact on portability is minimal, as the new backplate included in the kit is designed to fit securely and integrate seamlessly with the ROG Ally. This thoughtful design ensures that the device’s overall form factor remains intact, maintaining its usability and comfort. The slight increase in weight is a small trade-off for the significant improvement in battery life, making the upgrade a practical choice for users who prioritize extended performance.

Exploring Alternative Options

For users seeking even greater battery capacity, larger options such as 74Wh batteries are available on the market. However, these alternatives often require extensive modifications to the device, including significant internal adjustments and additional tools. Such modifications can be time-consuming and may void warranties, making them less practical for the average user. The JSAUX kit strikes a balance between enhanced performance and ease of installation, offering a more accessible and user-friendly solution for the majority of ROG Ally owners.

Enhanced Performance Without Compromise

The JSAUX battery upgrade kit for the Asus ROG Ally is a well-rounded solution for users looking to enhance their device’s battery life. By increasing the capacity to 65Wh, it delivers extended runtime for gaming, multitasking, and other demanding applications. Its user-friendly installation process, compatibility with various SSD configurations, and minimal impact on weight and design make it an excellent choice for both casual gamers and power users. If you’re looking to maximize the potential of your ROG Ally without extensive modifications, this upgrade kit offers a practical and effective way to achieve that goal.

