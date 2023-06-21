ASUS ROG Ally 6-in-1 docking station

Designed with a lightweight yet sturdy build, the 6-in-1 Dock is perfect for users on the move. Made of ultra-high temperature laminated PCB and durable ABS+PC materials, this dock is crafted for performance without compromising on quality or portability. The 6-in-1 USB-C ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming console docking station offers output to a 4K monitor or TV at 60 Hz and is now available to purchase from online retailers priced at £36.99 or $39.99 depending on your location.

ASUS ROG Ally docking station

The Syntech docking station, an ideal companion for the ASUS ROG Ally, is outfitted with an array of features that amplify its utility. It includes a HDMI 2.0 4K@60 Hz output, a Gigabit Ethernet input, three USB-A 3.0 outputs, and a USB-C 3.0 for fast charging. This gadget not only expands connectivity for portable gaming consoles but also organizes cables and provides a stable base when the device is idle.

Features of the docking station include:

4K@60 Hz output for an HD gaming experience.

Gigabit Ethernet for smooth game downloads and lag-free play.

Organizes and reduces clutter from cables.

Doubles as a base for other USB-C devices such as smartphones, tablets or Nintendo Switch.

Source : Syntech



