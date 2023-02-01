Home automation plant watering kit

If like me the plants in your home or apartment need to fend for themselves on a regular basis, you might be interested in a new Internet of Things home automation kit that has been created by the official Arduino team. The Plant Watering Kit provides everything you need and offers a step-by-step guide to create your first connected project complete with humidity sensors and automatic watering routine that can be configured to your plants requirements.

The Arduino Plant Watering Kit is now available to purchase from the official Arduino store and is priced at $53 and includes an Arduino Nano RP2040 microcontroller together with all the plastic hose sensors, cables and connectors you need to build your first home automation project. After which you can monitor and keep a log of the level of moisture in the soil of your plant, remotely control the amount of water with your browser or mobile phone app as well as modify and create new schedules for watering your plant using the Arduino IoT Cloud. Making sure it is as healthy as possible even without any direct interaction from yourself.

IoT home automation kit

The Arduino Plant Watering Kit is perfect for plant lovers and beginner makers. It comes with all the components you need to build a complete watering system, and lets you choose between step-by-step guide and quick setup. With just a screwdriver and wire cutters, no soldering needed, you can have in less than an hour a watering system to help your plants survive when you are away from home. Additionally, if you want to build a plastic enclosure for your own plant watering system, you can download the 3D printing files here.

Configure an automatic watering routine, or check soil moisture remotely and adjust precisely as needed. Humidity sensors update data to the Cloud in real time, so you can forget about your plants – or take care of them with a simple tap, from the other side of the world. Expand and extend your watering system as you go. You can add your custom enclosures (3D printable files included in the kit!) or go as far as creating a smart greenhouse that integrates different Arduino solutions – take the first step to make anything you want!

