Gloomhaven Gaming Kit provides everything you need to organise your game

Fans of the fantasy role-playing board game Gloomhaven, might be interested in a new set of accessories created in the form of the Gloomhaven Gaming Kit. Featuring upgraded organizers, dashboards, trackers, character health monitors and real wooden maps for the full selection of Gloomhaven board games including the latest, Frosthaven.

The gaming kit offers the ultimate upgrade for your Gloomhaven board game and is now available to back in a range of different bundles. Depending on your needs and budget. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $21 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We have delivered over forty thousand organizers and gaming accessories all across the globe. With the Frosthaven Organizer done this year, which showed us how to tackle projects of a way larger scope, we took all necessary preparations to meet your demand and any challenges coming our way. With several backup plans and safety nets installed, we are happy to start this journey together.”

Gloomhaven Gaming Kit

If the Gloomhaven Gaming Kit crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Gloomhaven Gaming Kit organiser and enhancements project check out the promotional video below.

“Our goal is to get your rewards to you as fast as possible while maintaining a healthy company environment. We set our goal to send out all rewards by the end of May, so no one backer should wait more than a few months to get their amazing upgrades. It turned out to be impossible to set an exact number of how many backers we could handle per month since it strongly depends what items you will choose. Above is an estimation, and we will update with exact backer numbers once the campaign ends and we see the pledge manager survey completed”

“Please note that we are unable to ship to the following countries: Afghanistan, Belarus, Brazil, Congo, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Libya, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria. While we would love to ship to Ukraine all our partners have currently suspended their service to that area. You may pledge for any reward and we will keep your items as long as possible till the services are restored.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the organiser and enhancements, jump over to the official Gloomhaven Gaming Kit crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





