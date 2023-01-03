MediaTek Genio 700 Internet of Things platform showcased at CES 2023

MediaTek has introduced its new Internet of Things (IoT) platform in the form of the Genio 700 specifically created for industrial and smart home applications and appliances. MediaTek will be showcasing the new Genio 700 at the upcoming CES 2023 technology show later this week and will be featured as part of a demonstration at the MediaTek booth.

The MediaTek Genio 700 is a N6 (6 nm) IoT chipset equipped with two ARM A78 cores running at 2.2 GHz and six ARM A55 cores at 2.0 GHz, providing 4.0 TOPs AI accelerator, together with support for FHD 60p and 4K 60p display. The Genio 700 will be commercially available starting in Q2 2023.

“Manufacturers of consumer, enterprise and industrial devices can innovate confidently and bring leading-edge devices to market faster with the MediaTek portfolio of IoT chipsets. We ensure your success through collaboration and support from concept to design and manufacturing. Our global ecosystem of trusted distributors and business partners enables us to pivot, scale and adapt to your needs.”

MediaTek Genio 700

“When we launched the Genio family of IoT products last year, we designed the platform with the scalability and development support that brands need, paving the way for opportunities to continue expanding,” said Richard Lu, Vice President of MediaTek IoT Business Unit. “With a focus on industrial and smart home products, the Genio 700 is a perfect natural addition to the lineup to ensure we can provide the widest range of support possible to our customers.”

“The Genio 700 SDK allows designers to customize products using Yocto Linux, Ubuntu, and Android. With this support, customers can easily develop their own products with a minimal amount of effort, regardless of application type.

– Supports high-speed interfaces, including PCIe 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen1 and MIPI-CSI interface for camera

– Dual Display support FHD 60p + 4K 60p with AV1, VP9, H.265 and H.264 (video decode) support

– Support for industrial grade design and wide temp with 10 years longevity

– ARM SystemReady certification for providing a standard and easy way to integrate the platform

– ARM PSA certification for increased security”

