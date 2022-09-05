ITEHIL portable water filtration system from $199 kills 99.99% of pollutants

Campers and outdoor adventurers looking for a portable water purification system capable of killing over 99.99% of pollutants may be interested in the new ITEHIL. The high precision water filtration and purification system uses a RO membrane filter to purify any H2O it touches. “From tap water to untreated freshwater sources, there’s no water ITEHIL can’t decontaminate. Great for hiking, camping, backcountry survival use.”

The ITEHIL water purification system is equipped with a rechargeable 6000mAh lithium battery, providing enough power to purify 40L. This power can be supplemented by using USB-C power banks, solar panel or other methods of power supply such as directly from your vehicle.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $199 or £174 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“ITEHIL’s water purification system uses RO membranes for filtration. The filter pores of RO membranes are nano-scale (0.1 nanometers) smaller than ordinary filter membranes (10-100 nanometers), and most viruses are 10-300 nanometers in diameter, so ITEHIL can truly filter more than 99.999% of viruses. Compared with the ultrafiltration or nanofiltration filters on the market, the RO membrane has a stronger filtration effect and can filter most water-soluble substances, such as soapy water, coffee, heavy metals, organic pollutants, scale, fluoride, bacteria, etc.”

Water purification system

If the ITEHIL campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the ITEHIL portable water filtration system project checkout the promotional video below.

“The TDS value is often used to verify the water purification effect of the water purifier. In the process of checking the quality of the water purifier, the higher the TDS value, the greater the concentration of harmful heavy metal ions in the water. The TDS value of the water purified by the ITEHIL water purifier reaches the US drinking water standard between 0-50. From ponds to rivers to streams, ITEHIL filters at the source for fast and convenient water percolation. ITEHIL has a desalination rate of 97% to ensure your decontaminated water is purer than ever before.Portable water filtrationhas never been this simple.”

“ITEHIL’s built-in composite filter element and RO membrane filter element support replacement. In order to ensure that pure water is filtered, the RO membrane filter element is recommended to be replaced every six months, and the composite filter element is recommended to be replaced once a month. When the filter element needs to be replaced, the corresponding indicator light will light up to remind you to replace the filter element.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable water purification system, jump over to the official ITEHIL crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

