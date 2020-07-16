SurviveAllwater water purification system from $199

Outdoor adventurers, campers or explorers searching for an easy way to purify water may be interested in the new SurviveAllwater water purification system specifically created to provide clean safe drinking water wherever you may be. Watch the demonstration video below to learn how you can use virtually any water source to create drinking water.

One of the key benefits associated with the design of SurviveAllwater is filter replacement. When a filter change is eventually needed, the primary filters are inexpensive and are readily available from many different oulets. The filters used in SurviveAllwater can easily be purchase from Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot or other online retailers. Launched via Kickstarter this month early bird pledges are available from $199.

“SurviveAllwater combines the outstanding bacterial protection of LifeStraw with the proven lead, mercury, and chemical protection of PUR MAXION along with an optional iodine impregnated virostatic inhibitor for protection against viruses like norovirus and rotavirus. There is also a washable pre-filter to remove suspended particles and prevent clogging of the primary filters. “

“We did not try to reinvent the wheel. There are excellent “contaminate specific” water filters currently available that have been extensively tested and proven to provide extreme reductions in specific pathogens and contaminates. The problem has been that there was no one singular portable filtering technology that was capable of dealing with the vast range of nastiness that may be present in an untreated water source. Until now…“

Source : Kickstarter

