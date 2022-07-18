DIY Arduino smart lock with voice recognition access

Arduino enthusiasts, makers and those of you looking to learn more about electronics. May be interested in a new smart Arduino lock project which uses voice recognition for access privileges. Created by Jithin Sanal the project has been published to the Hackster.io website and should take approximately 60 minutes to complete and has been classed as a beginner skill level project with full instructions provided.

Built using the Arduino Cloud project uses a Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect together with 4 channel relay controller for I2C. Check out the video embedded below to learn more about the project and how to create your very own voice-controlled smart door lock.

Voice recognition Arduino lock

“Smart locks are a highly convenient way to secure a house, and they can have their number of connectivity options expanded even further by connecting them to an IoT home assistant service such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.”

“There are two switches here. One is a Relay that is turned on by a transistor BC547, whose base is connected to Digital Pin 3, and then there is a MOSFET that is connected to digital pin 5 of the Arduino. Here, you should also see a buzzer that this transistor turns on and off. The digital pin 6 of the Arduino is linked to this transistor.

You can connect the lock to either the MOSFET or the Relay, both of which can be programmed to turn on and off. I decide to connect the Lock to the MOSFET so that I can use the relay to connect something else, like a light bulb. You can connect extra things, like a lamp or a motor, to the other switch to open the door, like a motor or a lamp.”

Source : AB : Hackster.io

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals