Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.31 rolls onto the track today

Sony has rolled a new update out to racing game Gran Turismo 7 as Update 1.31 which brings with it five new cars to enjoy as well as two new layouts for Nurburgring and a new Scapes location. The new layouts for Nurburgring include the Endurance offering a Total Length: 23,864m, Elevation Change: 300m, Number of corners: 85, Longest Straight: 2,135m and Sprint offering Total Length: 3,629m, Elevation Change: 33m, Number of corners: 12, Longest Straight: 620m. Gran Turismo 7 will also support up to 120FPS with the latest 1.31 Update, although to enjoy this you will need a PlayStation 5 and a display capable of 120 Hz output.

New cars arriving in the Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.31 include the Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM ‘19, Porsche 959 ‘87, Porsche Carrera GTS (904) ‘64, Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge ’18, Mazda Mazda3 X Burgundy Selection ’19.

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM ‘19

“In 2019, Audi introduced six of these RS 5 DTMs into the series in their works teams. With customer teams also added to the mix, the RS 5 DTMs were a force to be reckoned with, but the car that showed the most outstanding performance among all of them was car number 33, driven by ace driver René Rast. With victory after victory from the opening rounds, it finished the season with a pole to win in the final round of Hockenheim in race 2, winning against Nico Müller also in a RS 5.

Porsche 959 ‘87

This was a design study of a four-wheel drive road car that was being developed for competition in the “Group B” top category of the WRC (World Rally Championship), introduced in 1982. After this study was revealed 2 years later in 1985, the road-going version of this model was unveiled – The Porsche 959. While it carried over the basic structure of the Porsche 911, it was packed with revolutionary technology. The engine was a 2,850 cc twin turbocharged horizontally opposed 6 cylinder, with a maximum output of 450 horsepower, all mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. “

Gran Turismo 7 update

Porsche Carrera GTS (904) ‘64

“Soon after its establishment in the 1950s, Porsche gained great fame in motorsports around the world with cars like the 550 Spyder, derived from the 356 series. One important milestone that followed was the Porsche Carrera GTS, born in 1963. It’s also referred to as the 904 GTS from its development code name and was a sports car that was designed to meet the changes in the Sports Car World Championships regulations of its day. In the 1950s, the World Championship races were fought in low production, pure racing cars.

Source : Sony





