Gran Turismo 7 free PS VR2 update rolls out February 22

Those of you looking forward to using the new PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset in just over a week’s time when it officially launches on February 22, 2023. Might be interested to know that a new VR update will be available to download for free to those who own the Gran Turismo 7 racing game. The entirety of GT7, minus local split-screen multiplayer for obvious reasons, is playable with the PSVR2 – and that includes rain, all tracks, all cars, the full career, licence tests, missions and even online. Both lobbies and ranked Sport Mode.

While Gran Turismo Sport offered a tantalizing taste of the GT experience using the original PlayStation VR, letting users don the headset for a limited slice of the game, Gran Turismo 7 supports PS VR2 with no such compromises. The cars, tracks, races, and license tests are all here (with the exception of split-screen support), and playing the game again with the new headset and DualSense controller is nothing short of revelatory—even as someone who logged more than 200 hours on the track throughout 2022. “

“Gran Turismo 7 is a stunner, but I assumed the conversion to PS VR 2 might entail some obvious (but understandable) compromises. That said, I’m pleased to report that my concerns were unfounded, as the game looks marvelous in its VR conversion. Image quality and clarity are dramatically improved over those of GT Sport, and I never felt myself weighing the pros and cons of the visuals compared to simply playing on a “flat” TV display. In short, the game looks great and really highlights the virtues of PS VR2.”

Players can now look around any of the 450+ cars in the game using the VR Showroom, which is accessible from your Garage. This feels like the natural culmination of Polyphony’s incredible efforts in bringing each car to life; the plastics, wood paneling, leather, vinyl, and plastics are now viewable at your leisure. Getting up close and personal with various stereo systems, dashboards, and dials is (weirdly) one of the things I’m most looking forward to once I have a PS VR2 at home. The novelty of peering around the back seats of each car can’t be understated.”

