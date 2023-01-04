GeForce NOW lets you enjoy in car gaming

NVIDIA has announced that you can now enjoy playing games streamed via the companies GeForce NOW cloud gaming service from the comfort of your car. Removing the boredom of those long journeys. Thankfully no special equipment is needed and the first vehicles to be receiving the support for in car game streaming include the Hyundai Motor Group, BYD and Polestar, which are the first members of the DRIVE platform. The Hyundai Motor Group, responsible for manufacturing the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles, now feature NVIDIA DRIVE technology across its entire lineup, reports the press release.

“We are excited to offer our customers the best in technology, comfort, design from BYD and now the latest in gaming through NVIDIA GeForce NOW high-performance cloud gaming service,” said Stella Li Vice President of BYD and CEO of BYD America. “The experience of driving our cars is becoming increasingly sophisticated, entertaining and sustainable.”

GeForce NOW in car gaming

“In March, BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, announced it would build its NEVs on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform, starting in the first half of 2023. Polestar is also using NVIDIA DRIVE for its software-defined architecture, with the upcoming Polestar 3 powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip. Now, these trailblazing automakers will offer vehicles that are as entertaining as they are intelligent with the addition of GeForce NOW.”

“GeForce NOW delivers a full PC-gaming experience to nearly any device, including laptops, mobile devices, smart TVs — and now, personal vehicles. The GeForce NOW client for auto can run on Android- or browser-based in-vehicle infotainment systems, providing an app to easily select and launch favorite games.”

For more information on the new NVIDIA DRIVE platform and the vehicles that will be supporting in car gaming jump over to the official NVIDIA blog by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA





