Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept is being rebuilt

Hyundai has announced that the original Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept car from 1974 is being rebuilt, the original car debut at the 1974 Turin Motor Show.

Hyundai has revealed that it will work with Italian design firm GFG Style to rebuild this original concept car from 1974.

in 1974, when Hyundai Motor was still in its early days of vehicle production, the company’s executives contacted Giorgetto Giugiaro to propose work on designing Hyundai’s first independent model and Korea’s first mass-produced car. At the time, there was no vehicle design and styling capability in Korea, so Hyundai Motor commissioned Giugiaro to design, make blueprints and build five prototypes, one of which was a coupe. In the process of designing and prototyping, Hyundai decided to show the Pony and Pony Coupe at the Turin Motor Show to promote the brand’s debut in the global market.

With its wedge-style nose, circular headlamps and origami-like geometric lines, the Pony Coupe was intended for North American and European markets, but the project came to a stop in 1981 just before mass production amid adverse global economic environment.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept over at the Hyundai website at the link below.

Source Hyundai





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals