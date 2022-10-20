Hyundai Grandeur sedan unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled its new flagship sedan, the Hyundai Grandeur, the car comes with a new design and a longer wheelbase than the previous models.

Hyundai has not revealed any details about the performance of the vehicle as yet, this will be announced closer to launch.

The All-New Grandeur’s exterior design takes inspiration from previous models and applies Hyundai Motor’s philosophy to reflect on its past while setting a course for the future.

One of the model’s most prominent aspects is its pure volume and excellent sense of proportions that balance premium and dynamic styling attributes. The All-New Grandeur is defined by a Seamless Horizon Lamp inspired by the first light of dawn, accentuating the model’s wide stance and harmonizing with its parametric jewel grill. The Seamless Horizon Lamp is a perfect fusion of technology and art and characterizes Grandeur’s future-focused design sensibility.

The large sedan’s pure volume is accentuated by a single character line that runs smoothly and horizontally from the headlamps to the rear combination lamp over clean, uncluttered body sides with frameless doors and auto-flush handles that reflect the model’s contemporary style and refinement.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai Grandeur sedan over at the link below, it certainly looks impressive from the photos.

Source Hyundai



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals