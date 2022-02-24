Tesla CEO Elon Musk teases Valve Steam games integration

Tesla is currently working on integrating the Valve Steam Games network into its range of electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted this week to confirm its engineers are currently working on integrating Steam into the dashboard console. The Linux powered infotainment system used by the Tesla electric vehicle range features a quad-core AMD Zen+ APU with integrated RDNA2 graphics.

Specification in the Teslas console similar to the latest generation of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and the soon-to-be launched Steam Deck games console. Which will start shipping out to those that have pre-ordered in a few days time on Fabry 25th 2022. The TEch Power Up website explains a little more about the hardware incorporated into the dashboard of the Tesla vehicles:

“The GPU includes 28 Compute Units running at 2.8 GHz to drive the 17-inch 2200×1300 center screen for approximately 10 TFLOPS of performance. Tesla has previously worked to bring individual games to the infotainment system such as Beach Buggy Racing 2, The Battle of Polytopia, Cuphead, Stardew Valley, and Fallout Shelter in addition to the Atari 2600 emulator. The timeline for any such implementation is likely to be in the medium to long term.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted

“We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term.”

As soon as more information is revealed by Elon Musk or Tesla we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime you will have to enjoy AAA games on your laptop or the new Steam Deck handheld in your Tesla.

Source : Twitter

