Jurassic World PlayStation VR 2 game under development

It has been revealed this week that the game designers at Coatsink the studio responsible for creating Jurassic World Aftermath game. Are currently working on a launch title for the new PlayStation VR 2 headset. Sony unveiled the next generation virtual reality headset earlier this month but as yet hasn’t announced a launch date or pricing for the new gaming hardware.

The news of the new Jurassic World virtual reality game was reported in Thunderful Group’s quarterly report. Thunderful Group is the parent company of Coatsink and the report stated that the develop and team was “now working on a launch title for PSVR2, PlayStation’s next-generation VR console.” As always as soon as more information is made available we will keep you up to speed.

PlayStation VR 2 headset

The report indicates that Coatsink is currently developing a couple of VR titles the first being a sports action virtual reality game codenamed “Salted Caramel” which will be available to play sometime in the second half of 2022. In the 2nd a cooperative virtual reality survival game codenamed “Date” which is set to launch sometime next year during 2023. Both of the games are based on Intellectual Properties developed in-house and will be developed alongside another to non-VR games, both of which have yet to be announced.

Even though Sony has not officially announced a launch date for the new PSVR 2 headset rumours are circulating that it could launch sometime later this year for the holiday season of 2022.

Source : Road to VR : Reddit

