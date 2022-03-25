Polyphony Digital apologizes for Gran Turismo 7 updates fiasco

Kazunori Yamauchi President of Polyphony Digital, Creator of Gran Turismo 7 has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the improvements and upcoming patches that will be rolling out for the troubled Gran Turismo 7 driving simulator racing game.

Even though the game is now in its seventh iteration gamers are disappointed with the lack of car damage and other features that seem to have missed the cut. Although Polyphony Digital was able to add plenty of micro-transactions to the mix.

Apology

“Thank you for your continued support and feedback on Gran Turismo 7, your voices have not gone unheard. I would like to apologize for the frustration and confusion caused last week with our patch updates which resulted in, not only a server outage but also adjustments to the in-game economy which were made without a clear explanation to our community.

We know that this is not the Gran Turismo experience you expect and we will be making a goodwill gesture in the form of a non-paid credit pack of 1 million Cr. available to those players who may have been affected*. You will see this hit your accounts shortly. Make sure you log into the game before April 25 to claim the credits.

The patch update previously deployed was intended to rectify an issue with inconsistent reward payouts within a part of the World Circuit Events. But, to re-establish the intended equilibrium and provide more accurate rewards based on time investment and completion, it was necessary to recalculate the rewards system as a whole.”

Gran Turismo 7 updates arrving in April :

Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.

Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.

Increase of rewards in Online Races.

Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.

Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.

Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.

Source : Sony

