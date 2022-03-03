Gran Turismo 7 Anti Social Social Club x arrives tomorrow

Tomorrow the Anti Social Social Club custom Gran Turismo collection and a custom livery skin exclusive for the Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation racing game will be available to download. The Anti Social Social Club livery will be available uisng PlayStation Network voucher codes that will be distributed with the purchase of any collaborative Gran Turismo item from the official AntiSocialSocialClub.com website.

Vouchers will also be available in limited quantities by a giveaway through special GT’s social media channels. Make sure you follow @thegranturismo for more details on that in the coming weeks if you are interested in obtaining one.

Gran Turismo 7 Anti Social Social Club

“Timed with the launch of the highly-anticipated Gran Turismo 7, streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club has designed a custom vehicle skin for a GT500-spec Toyota Supra. The livery will be available on GT7 and the aesthetics from the design trickle into a capsule collection including a hoodie, T-shirt, snapback hat, gaming socks, and racing gloves. Additionally, a custom Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro wheel released for GT7 will be offered as an accessory.”

“This is the second time the two brands have worked together, Gran Turismo and Anti Social Social Club collaborated for PSX 2017, showcasing a vehicle livery designed in the game’s Livery Editor feature and an apparel collection. For the release of GT7, the streetwear brand drew inspiration from an alternate timeline where Anti Social Social Club helmed a Japanese Grand Touring Championship (JGTC) team in the ‘90s, competing in the premier GT500-class of racing. “

Source : PS Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals