Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo unveiled (Video)

Suzuki has unveiled a new concept car for the popular Gran Turismo game, the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo.

The new Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo can be seen in the video below, the car is powered by a 1.3 litre four-cylinder engine from the Hayabusa sports bike.

Suzuki is one of the rare manufacturers of the world who are known to produce both 4 wheel and 2 wheel vehicles. Their ‘Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo’ is a fusion of the sporting mindset that flows in their 4 wheel and 2 wheel machines, developed as a unique all-wheel drive supersport.

Powered by a front midship mounted inline 4 engine from their flagship ‘Hayabusa’ sports bike, this is a VGT based on the midship sportscar ‘GSX-R/4’ concept model announced in 2001, updated with the latest tech to bring it back as an all-wheel drive super sport overflowing with the sporting mindset of the brand.

The 1.3 litre engine is paired with three electric motors and this gives the car a total of 426 horsepower and 450 lb ft of torque.

The new Vision Gran Turismo is also designed to be light, it weighs in at just 970 kg, the car is now available to try out in the Gran Turismo 7 game.

Source Autocar

