How to watch the Gran Turismo World Series 2022

If you have been enjoying the Gran Turismo World Series 2022 Online Season 1 will be pleased to know that there is plenty of Gran Turismo 7 action arranged for the next couple of weeks. Providing a chance to see top-ranked players battle it out on the racetrack at flagship events.

Gran Turismo World Series 2022

First up is Round 1 of the World Series. The top representatives from 12 leading manufacturers contest the Manufacturers Cup that can be seen on Saturday, July 23 at 6:00am PDT / 2:00pm BST. While the 16 leading players from the 2021 Nations Cup can be seen in action the following day – Sunday, 24 July at 6:00am PDT / 2:00pm BST.

The action continues the following weekend, but this time with an in-person live event. The World Series Showdown will gather the top racers from around the world at the spectacular Red Bull Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria. The first gathering of Gran Turismo players since the World Tour event in Sydney in early 2020 will be lived streamed, with 12 teams of three drivers battling it out in the Manufacturers Cup on Saturday, July 30 at 12:00pm PDT / 8:00pm BST and 32 racers aiming for Nations Cup glory on Sunday, 31 July at 12:00pm PDT / 8:00pm BST.

“The Gran Turismo World Series is the stage where epic races and auto racing legends are born. The 2022 Series marks the fifth year of the competition and will be hosted on ‘Gran Turismo 7’. New strategies, skills, and racing know-how will be required as the playing field is levelled, meaning we can expect some intense racing action and even a couple of surprises as the veteran old guard come up against the up-and-coming stars of tomorrow.”

Source : Sony : Round 1

