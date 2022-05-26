Gran Turismo 7 fans will be pleased to know that the fifth year of the official competitive Gran Turismo championships in the form of the Gran Turismo World Series starts tomorrow on May 27, 2022. “Get ready for fourteen rounds of racing over two online seasons, six online World Series broadcast events and two live events will make up an action-packed championship.” Check out the announcement trailer for a quick teaser and the Gran Turismo World Series 2022 events schedule.

Gran Turismo World Series

“In addition to the two in-person live events, fans can watch the top racers go head-to-head in a series of six streams that will feature the top racers from the Nations Cup and Manufacturer Cup. Italian Valerio Gallo (21) will be looking to defend his 2021 Nations Cup title while two-time Manufacturers Cup champions Toyota are the team to beat in that series. A new team will be hunting them down as luxury car maker Genesis joins the Gran Turismo World Series as an official partner – thus guaranteeing Team Genesis a spot in the Manufacturer Cup flagship events.”

“Genesis is joined as a new partner by Italian brake company Brembo. Both brands will add to the contributions of long-term partners Michelin, Toyota, Mazda, Alpha and BBS who have helped to enrich both the game and the championships. The Gran Turismo World Series will be great to watch, but also provides a competitive platform for anyone that wants to try online racing. You’ll be matched in races with people of a similar level so you can race for fun. But if you are quick and determined enough, you can make it to the top level and join us at one of our fantastic live events where we are expecting an electric atmosphere after a two-year break. “

Source : Sony

