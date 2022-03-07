Gran Turismo 7 PS5 vs PS4 Pro vs PS4 performance analysis

If you are interested in learning more about Gran Turismo 7 performance and graphic capabilities across the PlayStation platform. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have published a new video comparing the PS5 vs PS4 Pro vs PS4 performance. Gran Turismo 7 features more than 400 cars from 60-plus automotive brands around the world.

Gran Turismo 7 launched earlier this month on March 4, 2022 and is exclusively available on the PlayStation platform and has been developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The racing simulation game is the eighth instalment in the Gran Turismo series and sees the return of dynamic time and weather effects together with other classic features such as Special Events, Championships, Driving School, Tuning Parts Shop, Used Cars dealership, and GT Auto together with the new GT Sport Mode, Brand Central, and Discover modes.

Gran Turismo 7 PS5 vs PS4

“The list of tracks that serve as the stage for all the racing action have been expanded for GT7. With the traditional mix of real-life and original circuits, GT7 features tracks in 34 different locations with 97 unique layouts. Classic series circuits such as Trial Mountain, Deep Forest, and High Speed Ring are making a comeback, updated to the latest technology. Also, additional tracks are also planned to be added with future updates.”

“An amazing collection of a vast variety of cars, from production models to rare and legendary cars, has been among the key DNA ingredients of Gran Turismo. The tradition continues in GT7, as it offers more than 400 cars from 60-plus automotive manufacturers around the world. More will be added to this massive total in the form of future updates.”

“The fan-favorite World Map is coming back to the series with GT7. This time, it’s taking the form of a resort where players can enjoy their car life, as well as use it as a menu to get direct access to the various features of the game. The first thing that players will do in this world is buy a compact car with their initial credits.”

Source : GT7

