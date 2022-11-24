Stellantis buys aiMotive for self driving cars

Stellantis has announced that it is purchasing aiMotive, a company that specializes in technology for self-driving vehicles.

The company owns a wide range of car brands including Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot, Abarth, RAM, Mopar, Lancia, Vauxhall, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Stellantis N.V. and aiMotive, a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software, today announced that they have entered into an agreement for Stellantis to acquire aiMotive.

This acquisition enhances Stellantis’ artificial intelligence and autonomous driving core technology, expands its global talent pool, and boosts the mid-term development of the all-new STLA AutoDrive platform.

“Acquiring aiMotive’s world-class artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology is an important contribution to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer. “aiMotive’s class-leading expertise and startup spirit will accelerate our journey to deliver our Dare Forward 2030 goals.”

Stellantis’ software teams are already developing the three all-new technology platforms (STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, STLA AutoDrive) that will be deployed at scale across the four all-new STLA vehicle platforms (STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, STLA Frame), starting in 2024. The software strategy, as announced during Stellantis’ Software Day in December 2021, is expected to generate approximately €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by the end of the decade, as part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan bold objectives, backed by more than a €30 billion* investment in electrification and software.

