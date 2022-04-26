Jaguar XE and XF 300 Sport models unveiled

Jaguar previously launched 300 Sport models for its F-Pace SUV and now the company has launched Jaguar XE and XF 300 Sport models.

The new Jaguar XE and XF 300 Sport models get a number of upgrades over the standard cars, including 20-inch wheels and more.

The Jaguar XE and XF offer customers more choice and technology than ever, with the addition of the new 300 SPORT models – and the introduction of Alexa voice control and what3words integration across the range.

Offered exclusively with a smooth, refined Ingenium four-cylinder petrol engine and all-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, the 300 SPORT models are distinguished by their Black Pack, Gloss Black contrast roof*, and privacy glass.

Customers can also specify a sliding panoramic roof on the XE and XF 300 SPORT saloons, while the XF Sportbrake 300 SPORT is available with a fixed panoramic roof.

The XE 300 SPORT features striking 20-inch ‘Style 1014’ wheels in Dark Satin Grey with a diamond-turned finish. The XF 300 SPORT Saloon and Sportbrake models also feature 20-inch wheels: ‘Style 5107’. The distinctive five split-spoke design is available in two finishes: Gloss Silver with Gloss Black inserts is offered as standard, while the optional Satin Black with Gloss Black inserts delivers even more visual appeal.

You can find out more details about the new Jaguar XE and XF 300 Sport models over at Jaguar at the link below.

Source Jaguar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals