Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic Black model unveiled

Jaguar has unveiled a new version of their F-Pace SUV, the Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic Black model and the cart also comes with the latest Jaguar technology.

Jaguar is launching its new enhanced wellbeing, connectivity and driver assistance technology across its range of cars.

The F-PACE R-Dynamic Black benefits from a distinctive design and an enhanced specification which includes a Black Pack now featuring Gloss Black mirror caps, fixed panoramic roof and privacy glass. Complementing these elements are 20-inch wheels with a Gloss Black finish.

Like all other F-PACE models, the R-Dynamic Black is offered with a choice of refined, efficient and responsive Ingenium powertrains, from the 163PS mild hybrid (MHEV) four-cylinder diesel to the 404PS plug-in hybrid (PHEV) petrol.

Jaguar is also introducing more technology across the F-PACE range to enhance occupant wellbeing and comfort: there are new smart features which further improve interior air quality, and new driver assistance systems which provide greater levels of support. Connectivity will soon be made even more convenient with the addition, via software-over-the-air updates**, of wireless Apple CarPlay®. Wireless Android Auto™ will become available at the same time**.

