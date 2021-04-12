Jaguar F-TYPE R Dynamic Black unveiled

Jaguar has launched a new version of their F-Type, the Jaguar F-TYPE R Dynamic Black and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard car.

This includes a black pack, 20 inch gloss black wheels and a choice of custom paint including Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red.

New R-Dynamic Black models further heighten the purity and presence that set Jaguar’s definitive sports car apart. Developed from the 300PS four-cylinder and 450PS V8 R-Dynamic Coupé and Convertible*, these exclusive additions to the line-up offer an enhanced specification and an even more luxurious, crafted interior.

F-TYPE’s pure, sculpted form is accentuated by the Black Pack and 20-inch, five split-spoke wheels with gloss black finish. Known as ‘Style 5039’, these wheels are not available on any other model in the range. Complementing these perfectly is the choice of three metallic paints: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red.

You can find out more information about the new Jaguar F-TYPE R Dynamic Black over at Jaguar at the link below, pricing will start at £64,455, which is almost £10,000 more than the standard F-Type price.

Source Jaguar

