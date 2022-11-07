Special Porsche 911 driven to the extreme (Video)

Porsche has modified a couple of its 911s and turned them into off-road vehicles, the cars are traveling beyond the Everest base camp.

The modified 911s are based on the 992 version of the Carrera 4S and they have had a number of upgrades including roll cages, increased ground clearance from portal axels, and more.

A team, led by endurance racer and adventurer Romain Dumas, has set out to explore the limits of the 911 and have opted for one of the toughest places on earth in which to begin the adventure – on the sheer slopes of Ojos del Salado, Chile, the highest volcano in the world.

The first test of the team and the cars has taken place. And, as a consequence, a Porsche 911 became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude. Exploring up to 6,007 meters (19,708 feet), the 911, with Romain Dumas at the wheel, took on bolder strewn gradients as well as ice fields that tested the abilities of both the car and the team in temperatures hovering 30 degrees Celsius below freezing and with half the available oxygen in the air compared to at sea level. Impassable walls of seasonal snow and ice high up near the summit provided the upper limits of the test, which provided a tantalizing glimpse of what the cars are capable of in the right conditions. For now though, the test is complete – and the team elated by the experience.

You can find out more information about these modified versions of the Porsche 911 over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals