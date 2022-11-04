Porsche 911 RSR gets special design to celebrate 10 successful years

Porsche has announced that the Porsche 911 RSR is getting s special design to celebrate 10 years of competition with the GT racing car.

The Porsche 911 RSR which will be fielded by Manthey will feature a white basecoat and a range of vivid red, blue, pink, black, gold, and grey stripes on the car.

“Our racing cars will be truly eye-catching at the final round of the FIA WEC. I’m very much looking forward to seeing how the fans react,” said a delighted Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport. “The GTE-Pro class of the World Endurance Championship will be phased out at the end of the 2022 season. So, this will be the swan song event with the works team’s 911 RSR. For this very special occasion, our designers have created a foil wrap that, in my opinion, wonderfully represents the history and successes of the last decade. And the icing on the cake will come in Bahrain: We’re aiming to win the race as well as the manufacturer’s and driver’s titles.”

“The season finale in Bahrain evokes a lot of emotion for the whole team,” says Alexander Stehlig, Director Factory Motorsport FIA WEC, ahead of the final appearance of the 911 RSR works squad. “In recent, years, the mechanics, engineers and drivers have experienced many highlights in the GTE-Pro class. Our Porsche 911 RSR was always one of the most distinctive, popular and successful racing cars in the fiercely contested manufacturer team category. As this great programme comes to an end, we’d like to add another highlight – in both a sporting and optical sense. I think we’ve created the perfect design. It is the ideal combination of modern styles and historic colours.”

You can find out more details about this special Porsche 911 RSR over at Porsche at the link below, the race will take place in Sakhir on the 12th of November.

Source Porsche



