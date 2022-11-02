Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Edition models launched

Porsche is launching some new versions of its 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, the Porsche 718 Style Editions and these new models get a range of new features over the standard cars.

The Porsche 718 Style Edition comes with 20-inch 718 Spyder wheels and the car comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Customers can choose between two 718 Style Edition contrast packages at no extra charge: one in black, the other in white. Both include decorative stripes on the luggage compartment lid at the front and “Porsche” decorative lettering on the side, as well as black and white high-gloss paint finishes for the wheels and model designations at the rear, respectively. Inside, the Style Edition models feature a leather package in black including contrast stitching in chalk, illuminated door sill panels in stainless steel and the Porsche Crest on the headrests.

718 Boxster and Cayman Style Edition are exceptionally well equipped: BiXenon main headlights with LED daytime running lights, ParkAssist front and rear including rearview camera, Apple® CarPlay, cruise control, automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors including rain sensor, heated smooth leather multifunction steering wheel, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, floor mats with contrast stitching in chalk, leather upholstery in black with contrast stitching in chalk and Power Steering Plus are all on board as standard. Both models can also be further upgraded with a wide range of options.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche 718 Style Edition models over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche



