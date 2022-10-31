Servant final season premieres January 2023 on Apple TV+

The fourth and final season of the Apple TV’s original horror series Servant will premiere early next year, once again starring Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint and Nell Tiger Free. The psychological horror story follows on from the previous three seasons and revolves around a Philadelphia couple who hire Leanne Grayson to be the nanny for their infant son Jericho, a reborn doll.

“From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”

Servant final season

Apple has set a Servant final season release date of January 13, 2023, so now would be a good time to catch up on all three seasons currently available to watch on Apple TV+.

“A wealthy Philadelphia couple, Dorothy and Sean Turner, experience a fracture in their marriage after the death of their thirteen-week-old son, Jericho. The couple undergo transitory object therapy using a lifelike reborn doll after Dorothy experiences a full psychotic break. The doll, which Dorothy believes is her real child, was the only thing that brought her out of a catatonic state following Jericho’s death. Six weeks after his death, they hire a young nanny, Leanne Grayson, to move in and take care of Jericho, the reborn doll, opening their home to a “mysterious force”. While Sean deals with the grief on his own, he becomes deeply suspicious of Leanne.”

Source : Apple TV



