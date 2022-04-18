Toyota Supra will gain a manual transmission

Many fans of the Toyota Supra were excited when the car returned several model years ago. However, many fans were upset that Toyota didn’t offer the Supra with a manual transmission. The vehicle was only offered with a paddle-shift transmission.

Since the new Supra debuted, many people have begged Toyota to produce the car with a manual transmission. Toyota has now confirmed that it has listened to all of the requests, and the Supra will gain a second transmission option with a manual available. Unfortunately, Toyota hasn’t offered any details on the transmission it will use or which Supra motor the transmission will be paired with.

Toyota will likely put a six-speed manual in the car, but there is certainly the chance it could be a seven-speed manual. Other automakers are using seven-speed manuals, but speculation suggests Toyota will rely on a six-speed. The manual transmission version is reportedly coming to the US despite being confirmed by the British division of Toyota.

