APC Back-UPS Pro gaming uninterrupted power supply (UPS)

Ever had your gaming session abruptly cut short by a sudden power outage? It’s one of the most frustrating experiences for any gamer. But what if there was a way to keep your gaming setup protected and running, no matter what happens to the power grid? Schneider Electric has just announced the European availability of the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS, a device specifically designed to safeguard your gaming equipment from power outages and energy spikes. This state-of-the-art UPS is designed to safeguard gaming equipment from power outages and deliver a robust power connection, despite energy spikes and failures.

Advanced Features for Gamers and Streamers

The APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS is specifically designed with gamers, streamers, and influencers in mind. It delivers uninterruptible power protection, even in regions where the grid is unstable, ensuring that GPU-powered PCs, leading consoles, streamers, and gamers remain connected to their online experiences and audiences, regardless of power disruptions.

To provide robust protection, the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS features sine wave battery backup power, delivering the smooth electrical current required by sensitive electronics. Additionally, Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) helps protect against power irregularities that can cause glitches and buffering during an outage, extending the lifespan of gaming equipment.

Unique Design and Functional Lighting

One of the standout features of the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS is its patented reactor circle, which is visible from every angle. This circle provides real-time updates on the UPS’s remaining battery power and details on surges, dips, and power outages, while also highlighting building wiring faults. The reactor circle is tilted at a 160-degree angle, ensuring visibility from nearly every angle.

The UPS also includes functional lighting that notifies gamers of power anomalies, such as surges, dips, and wiring faults, with pulsing lights. This feature ensures that users are always aware of the status of their power supply.

Comprehensive Power Protection

The APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS offers six battery backup outlets with surge protection, instantly powering sensitive electronics like Xbox, PlayStation, PCs, TVs, or routers/modems during a power loss. Additionally, it includes four surge-only outlets designed to protect against unsafe power surges and ‘hard shutdowns’ that can permanently damage equipment.

For added convenience, the UPS features three front USB ports for recharging devices such as gaming headsets and mobile phones. The custom design is available in two color options—Arctic (BGM1500) and Midnight (BGM1500B)—both with 12 customizable RGB LED lights to match a user’s gaming setup.

Pricing and Availability

The APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS and APC Back-UPS Connect are available for purchase in Europe. The pricing starts at £71.99, making it an affordable investment for gamers and streamers looking to protect their valuable equipment and maintain uninterrupted connectivity.

For those interested in further enhancing their gaming and streaming setups, Schneider Electric offers a range of other products designed to provide reliable power protection and connectivity. From compact UPS solutions for smart devices to advanced power management systems, there are options available to suit various needs and preferences.

By investing in the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS, gamers and streamers can ensure that their equipment remains protected, their connections stay stable, and their gaming experiences are uninterrupted. This new offering from Schneider Electric is a testament to its commitment to providing legendary reliability and innovative solutions for the gaming community.



