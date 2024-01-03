GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro and M2 exoskeleton wireless gaming mouse

GravaStar, known for its innovative gaming accessories, has just unveiled two new gaming mouse designs that are set to enhance the precision and comfort of gamers everywhere. The Mercury M1 Pro and the Mercury M2 are the latest additions to their lineup, and they’re available for pre-order starting January 1st, 2024. These mice are priced from $79.95 to $129.95 and are designed to meet the needs of gamers with their cutting-edge technology, ergonomic features, and customizable options.

The Mercury M1 Pro is particularly impressive with its strong yet lightweight magnesium alloy body. It’s available in two versions: the Silver Mist, which comes with both 1K and 4K dongles, and the Gunmetal Gray, which includes a 1K dongle.

The M1 Pro gaming mouse boasts a high-precision 26,000 DPI sensor powered by the PAW3395 chip, ensuring that every movement is tracked with incredible accuracy. Its TUROSPEED Wireless Technology guarantees a reliable connection, and with the ability to customize the GLOWSYNC RGB lighting and five programmable buttons, gamers can tailor the mouse to their personal style.

The Mercury M2 gaming mouse, on the other hand, features a distinctive hollowed-out design that not only reduces the weight to a mere 79 grams but also improves airflow, keeping your hand cool during intense gaming sessions. It shares the same high-accuracy 26,000 DPI sensor and 1K Hz polling rate as the M1 Pro. The M2 is versatile, offering 2.4G, Bluetooth, and wired connection options. With five LIGHTSYNC RGB modes and programmable buttons, it’s built to adapt to your gaming preferences.

GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro wireless mouse review

Specifications

– Magnesium alloy construction

– High-precision 26,000 DPI sensor with PAW3395 chip

– TUROSPEED Wireless Technology

– Customizable GLOWSYNC RGB lighting

– Five programmable buttons

– Hollowed-out design

– 1K Hz polling rate

– Multiple connectivity options: 2.4G, Bluetooth, and wired

– Five LIGHTSYNC RGB modes

– Programmable buttons

Yong Huang, the creative force behind GravaStar, has designed these gaming mice with the gamer’s performance needs and aesthetic tastes in mind. The Mercury M1 Pro and M2 are not just simple peripherals; they represent GravaStar’s commitment to producing gaming devices that are durable, lightweight, and highly customizable.

As gamers anticipate the release of the Mercury M1 Pro and M2 gaming mouse it’s clear that these devices are more than mere tools. They are a reflection of GravaStar’s dedication to improving the gaming experience through innovative design and personalization. Whether you choose the sleek Silver Mist or the robust Gunmetal Gray, you’re selecting a device that’s poised to elevate your gaming to new heights. Here are some other gaming mice you might be interested in :



