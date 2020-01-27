Logitech G GHOST Limited Edition PRO wireless gaming mouse

Over the weekend Logitech G has launched a new wireless gaming mouse in the form of the GHOST Limited Edition PRO which is priced at $150 and is available throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The first batch of limited edition gaming mice already sold out and profits from the sales of “GHOST”, as well as the first Limited Edition “PIXEL”, are being donated to three charitable organizations dedicated to helping millions of people around the world with accessibility needs: Adaptive Gaming Kit – AbleGamers, the Abilities Research Center at Mount Sinai, and SpecialEffect, says Logitech.

“These organizations were instrumental in the development of the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit, which launched back in November of 2019. Compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller (XAC), the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit lets gamers play the way that’s most suitable for them by providing a set of controls that are easily configured to a wide variety of use cases. Our goal is to put fun and inclusion into the lives of gamers with accessibility needs and have a positive impact on gamers everywhere. Please help support these three great charities by purchasing a Limited Edition mouse today.”

If you’re interested in learning more and registering your details to be notified when more wireless gaming mice are available to purchase, jump over to the official Logitech G website by following the link below.

Source: Logitech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals