Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition ultra lightweight gaming mouse

Gaming hardware and peripheral manufacturer Razer has this week introduced its latest lightweight gaming mouse unveiling the new Viper Mini Signature Edition complete with a magnesium alloy frame. The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition weighs just 49g and features Razer’s “best-in-class technologies“.Unfortunately the new lightweight gaming mouse is not yet ready to purchase but you can jump over to the official product page and register your email to be notified when sales or pre-orders open.

“We set out to create the best lightweight performance gaming mouse,” said Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division. “We went beyond our usual design process to look at material selection and alternate industrial designs to create an ultra-durable magnesium alloy exoskeleton chassis in the fan-favorite Viper Mini shape. As a result, the Viper Mini Signature Edition is just 49 grams light with no compromises, making it our lightest mouse ever.”

Specifications

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Wired modes

Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor

Up to 750 inches per second (IPS) / 70 G acceleration

99.8% resolution accuracy

Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 rated for 90M clicks

Battery Life: Up to 60 hours with HyperSpeed wireless

True wireless 4000 Hz polling rate with Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle

1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex Type C cable for charging and wired use

Approximate size: 119 mm / 4.68 in (Length) x 62 mm / 2.44 in (Width) x 39 mm / 1.53 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 49g / 1.72oz (Excluding cable)

Lightweight gaming mouse

“The Viper Mini Signature Edition comes with a pre-paired Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, a set of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Mouse Feet, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, 2 Razer Mouse Grip Tape sets, and 2 alcohol prep pads. As an added benefit, the Viper Mini Signature Edition also includes a 3 year extended warranty. Crafted from high-grade magnesium alloy, the Viper Mini Signature Edition features an exceptional weight-to-strength ratio, owing to a new intricate, ultra-durable design created using an injection molding technique.”

“The Viper Mini Signature Edition represents the most ambitious design and engineering project we’ve ever undertaken,” said Charlie Bolton, Head of Industrial Design at Razer. “We wanted to push beyond the traditional honeycomb design and this required a material with an outstanding strength-to-weight ratio. After evaluating plastics, carbon fiber, and even titanium, we ultimately chose magnesium alloy for its exceptional properties.”



“Each unit of the Viper Mini Signature Edition is created with an injection-molded exoskeleton that is then CNC machined, and polished. The exoskeleton shell then undergoes passivation to reduce any susceptibility to corrosion, after which it is painted and assembled. At each step, each unit is meticulously inspected to uphold only the highest quality.”

