Razer Naga V2 Pro gaming mouse features 22 programmable controls



Besides announcing the launch of the new Razer Wolverine V2 Pro PlayStation 5 controller priced at an eye watering $250. Razer has also launched its new Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse offering gamers up to 150 hours of gameplay when using HyperSpeed Wireless, or 300 hours when using a Bluetooth connection.

The new Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse features 3 interchangeable side panels with 2, 6 and 12-button configurations, providing gamers with 22 programmable controls and 19 programmable buttons. Fitted with the companies HyperScroll Pro Wheel the gaming mouse has 6 scroll modes including 1 customizable on Razer Synapse.

Razer equipped the mouse with a Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor offering gamers 99.8% resolution accuracy and up to 750 inches per second (IPS)/70 G acceleration with advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization available. As well as Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 rated for 90-million clicks, On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment offering 400/800/1600/3200/6400 and advanced on-board memory (4+1 profiles) via Razer Synapse 3 and is Razer Mouse Dock Pro and Wireless Charging Puck compatible.

“An option on the Razer HyperScroll Pro Wheel is its Custom mode, where a user can make near infinite adjustments to get the perfect scroll feel and function tuned to their liking. Through Razer Synapse 3, users can adjust the scroll tension, number of steps and customize the force curve between steps, setting everything from a smooth, free spinning wheel through to a positive step wheel with as few as 8 distinct steps, or take it all the way to 96 steps – and then adjust how the tick between each step feels. These levels of customization allow users to minutely adjust the HyperScroll Pro Wheel function and tactile feedback, giving them the perfect feel and action they require.”

Razer Naga V2 Pro

“The Naga V2 Pro features the very latest in Razer’s wireless technologies, both for connection and power. Boasting Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, the Naga V2 Pro enjoys a high-performance, low-latency connection for lag-free gaming while adaptive frequency monitoring and switching, allows gamers to enjoy a fast, uninterrupted wireless connection, even in the noisiest signal environments. For complete versatility and ease of use, the Naga V2 Pro can also be connected via Bluetooth or the included SpeedFlex Type C cable, to allow play while charging.”

“Featuring tremendous battery life of up to 150 hours on HyperSpeed Wireless, or 300 hours on Bluetooth, the Naga V2 Pro can also be charged wirelessly, as it is compatible with the Razer Wireless Charging Puck and the Razer Mouse Dock Pro (both sold separately). The Naga V2 Pro also supports Razers multi-device wireless connection, allowing users who already own a Razer HyperSpeed enabled keyboard to connect to the included Naga V2 Pro USB dongle, freeing up a USB port on their system.”

