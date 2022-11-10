Razer Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 controller $250

PlayStation 5 gamers with deep pockets may be interested in a new PS5 controller launched by Razer this week in the form of the Wolverine V2 Pro. available in white, the wireless pro gaming controller specifically designed for Sony’s PlayStation console is equipped with the companies HyperSpeed wireless connectivity, Mecha-Tactile action buttons and 8-Way microswitch D-Pad.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 controller is not only compatible with the PS5 console, but can also be used with Windows PC systems as well as supporting mobile gaming on both Android and iOS devices.

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 controller

“Pair the power of your next-gen system with the performance of the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro—officially licensed by PlayStation. Featuring Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and our signature Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons, unleash high-performance, low-latency play on PS5 and PC. “

“Delivering an ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection via its included USB Type A dongle, the controller ensures seamless performance that meets the demands of competitive gaming on PS5 consoles and PC. With a shorter actuation distance for quicker button presses and improved tactility to feel every input, the controller brings a whole new level of speed and consistency to your game. Equipped with a 3-million tap life cycle for greater durability and a reduced actuation distance of 0.65mm—35% less than that of the average membrane controller—each button is finely tuned for greater accuracy to showcase your true gaming potential.”

“The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is developed under the official licensing program for PlayStation, and will work with PlayStation 5 subject to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s final product approval.”

Source : Razer





