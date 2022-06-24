Razer Ornata V3 and V3X low profile mecha-membrane switch gaming keyboards

Razor has this week introduced its new Ornata V3 and V3X gaming keyboards priced at $70 or €100 and $49 and €50 respectively. The new keyboards offer entry-level low profile gaming devices equipped with Razer Mecha-membrane Switches.

“Meet the Razer Ornata V3—a low-profile ergonomic gaming keyboard powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB. Sporting a new ultra-slim form factor, more durable keycaps, and unique mecha-membrane switches, enhance your work and play with a hybrid keyboard that combines the best of both worlds. With a more compact, modern design, the Ornata V3 is equipped with Razer Mecha-membrane Switches combining the best of both mechanical and membrane switch technology.

Razer Ornata V3 gaming keyboard

The switches provide a soft cushioned touch for gaming comfort, along with a crisp tactility for the most satisfying clicks. For maximum durability, the ABS keycaps of the Ornata V3 are UV-coated to improve fade and scratch resistance. The gaming keyboard is rounded off with Razer Chroma RGB with 10 lighting zones, backlit dedicated media keys and an ergonomic magnetic soft-touch wrist rest for long hours of play which is not often found in this price range.”

“Also announced today was the Ornata V3 X, offering the same compact yet full-size, low-profile form factor with durable UV-coated ABS keycaps and a spill-resistant design. The Ornata V3 X has silent membrane switches, Razer Chroma RGB with 1-zone lighting, and a detachable wrist rest for gaming comfort.”

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals