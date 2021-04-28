Razer Orochi V2 compact gaming mouse with HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity launched

Razer has this week introduced a new compact gaming mouse to their range in the form of the Orochi V2, which comes equipped with the companies HyperSpeed Wireless technology. The Razer Orochi V2 is priced at $70 or €80 with custom editions available for $90 and €10 if you prefer, both of which are now available from authorised resellers and the official Razer website.

“For laptop and notebook gamers, transporting high-performance gaming gear can be a challenge, with limited space for peripherals and accessories. The Orochi V2 was designed to deliver gamers a portable, high-performance gaming mouse that is small enough to slip into the pocket or in a carry bag. Razer HyperSpeed multi-device support allows gamers to connect their Razer Orochi V2 and wireless keyboard to a single USB dongle, saving up an additional USB port for other purposes.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Razer Orochi V2 specifications:

Approximate size: 108 mm (Length) x 60 mm (Width) x 38 mm (Height)

Approximate weight: <60 g / <2.2oz (mass centralized)

Symmetrical right-handed design

Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology with dual-device support on single dongle

Dual-mode wireless (2.4 GHz and BLE)

Battery life: Up to 425 hours (2.4 GHz), 950 hours (BLE) with included Lithium AA battery

2nd-gen Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches rated for 60M clicks

AA/AAA battery slot (only one type at a time)

Six independently programmable buttons

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

True 18,000 DPI 5G optical sensor with 99.4% resolution accuracy

Up to 450 inches per second (IPS) / 40 G acceleration

Undyed PTFE mouse-feet

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/3200/6400)

On-board DPI and keymap storage

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Performance that lasts

Requiring only a single AA or AAA battery, the Razer Orochi V2 features a hybrid battery slot, optimally positioned for balanced weight distribution. The Orochi V2 lasts over 900 hours of continuous usage in Bluetooth mode, ideal for mobile computing. Alternatively, gamers can select Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, for up to 425 hours of uninterrupted, lag-free connection.

A first-class travel companion

The Orochi V2 features the 2nd-gen Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches, with new gold-plated contact points that are less prone to degrading and have a longer lifespan of up to 60 million clicks, delivering a consistent, crisp click with every press. Additionally, the Orochi V2 features 100% PTFE mouse feet and an ultra-responsive 5G advanced optical sensor, resulting in a mouse that is the perfect add-on to any laptop-user who wants the best mouse for both productivity and performance.

Available in Black, White, or make it your own via Razer Customs

The Orochi V2 is available as standard in either Black or White colors. Those who seek to add a personalized touch and display their passion and personality will be able to choose from over 100 different designs available through Razer Customs. With a wide variety of possibilities, including multiple designs, stickers and colors, or even game-specific designs, users can utilize the many options to customize the design of their Orochi V2 to match the rest of their gaming setup.

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals