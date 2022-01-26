New Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard $80

Logitech has this week introduced its new mechanical gaming keyboard in the form of the G413 SE, enabling you to preorder the new controller for $80 directly from the official Logitech online store. “From tactile mechanical switches to 6-key rollover anti-ghosting and PBT keycaps—the full-size G413 SE keyboard has the performance and durability required to compete.” As the name suggests the latest G413 SE builds on the previously released mechanical keyboard launched a few years ago and now provides a “Special Edition” upgrade.

The G413 SE mechanical keyboard is equipped with a full-size layout, together with gaming-grade tactile mechanical switches to provide gamers with “subtle feedback through the actuation moment”. Making the keyboard ideal for split-second decisions in competitive and FPS gaming says Logitech.

Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard

“Durable keycaps are vital for lasting confidence in all your keystrokes. G413 TKL SE keycaps are made with PBT—the most durable material on the market. PBT provides excellent heat and wear resistance for optimal gaming performance over the life of your keyboard. Whether you’re in a competitive match or playing with friends, focus is a must. G413 SE features white LED lighting thoughtfully designed to enhance concentration and clarity.”

“G413 SE features a black brushed aircraft-quality 5052 low-carbon aluminum alloy top case, gaming-grade mechanical switches and PBT keycaps for a premium experience and superior durability. 6-key rollover with an anti-ghosting gaming matrix provides total control in the heat of the game. Press multiple keys seamlessly and simultaneously.”

Source : Logitech

