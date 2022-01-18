Logitech Pen a rechargeable stylus designed for Chromebooks $65

Logitech has this week introduced a new rechargeable stylus designed for students equipped with USI-enabled Chromebooks. The bright yellow Chromebook stylus is capable of providing up to 15 days of use on a full charge and will be available to purchase priced at $65 later this month from education retailers throughout the United States and other markets worldwide.

The Logitech Pen rechargeable stylus is fitted with a silicone grip and non-slip design together with an active tip that features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, enabling students to create lines or characters more clearly than with a finger or rubber tip stylus. “Research shows that when it comes to students retaining what they learn, the act of physically annotating during lessons makes a significant difference. Designed in collaboration with students and educators, for students and educators, the Logitech Pen provides the control they need to work and collaborate in new ways.”

Rechargeable Chromebook stylus

“Students can work with unparalleled accuracy, ensuring that their work is always a true reflection of their knowledge and making it ideal for in-class work, homework, exams, and more. Teachers can make notes on their Chromebooks for real-time feedback, and students can easily begin working thanks to the Logitech Pen’s no pairing needed design, compatible with USI-enabled Chromebooks. Built for a classroom environment, the Logitech Pen is liquid spill-proof and offers military-grade drop protection up to four feet. Charging is a snap using the same USB-C charger already used for Chromebooks, and students will always be ready to go with up to 15 days of battery life under regular school usage.”

“Given that students and educators are increasingly using Chromebooks as an everyday tool in schools and at home, we created the Logitech Pen to unlock the full potential of Chromebooks in the classroom,” said Michele Hermann, Vice President of Mobility and Head of Education Solutions at Logitech. “The Logitech Pen is notably transforming how students utilize their Chromebooks, enabling these devices to become even more essential tools in active learning through annotation, sketching, and note taking, which are proven to increase comprehension and retention.”

Source : Logitech : TPU

