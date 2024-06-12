G75 Low latency gaming keyboard hits Kickstarter from $99

Are you ready to elevate your gaming experience to the next level? The G75 Gaming Keyboard is here to redefine what you expect from a gaming peripheral. Designed with ultra-low latency and high precision in mind, this keyboard is packed with advanced technologies that will give you the competitive edge you need. Imagine being able to execute commands with lightning speed and precision, ensuring that every move you make in the game is perfectly timed and executed. This is not just a keyboard; it’s a game-changer.

Key Takeaways Ultra-low latency ensures near-instantaneous command execution.

Rapid Trigger Mode offers adjustable sensitivity for immediate response.

Dual-Trigger capabilities provide versatility with two functions per key.

Customizable precision and trigger points for tailored gameplay.

Built for comfort and durability with shock-absorbing structure and silicone damping pad.

Customizable RGB lighting for personalized aesthetics.

Early bird bargains are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $99 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates). When every millisecond counts, the G75 Gaming Keyboard delivers. With a single key press latency of just 0.7 ms and multi-key presses at 1.1 ms, you can be sure that your commands are executed almost instantaneously.

This ultra-low latency ensures that your in-game actions are as fast as your reflexes. Imagine being in the heat of a battle, where every second matters, and knowing that your keyboard will respond as quickly as you do. This kind of performance can make the difference between victory and defeat.

G75 Gaming Keyboard

Imagine a keyboard that resets and triggers immediately upon key release. The G75’s Rapid Trigger Mode offers just that, with adjustable sensitivity ranging from 0.1 to 3.6 mm. This feature allows you to fine-tune your keyboard to match your gaming style, ensuring that you’re always one step ahead of the competition. Whether you prefer a light touch or a more forceful press, you can customize the sensitivity to suit your needs, giving you the ultimate control over your gameplay.

Why settle for one function per key when you can have two? The G75 Gaming Keyboard’s Release Dual-Trigger feature lets you assign two functions to a single key, giving you more versatility and control in your gameplay. Whether you’re casting spells or executing complex maneuvers, this keyboard has got you covered. Imagine being able to switch between different actions seamlessly, without having to fumble for the right key. This feature can give you a significant advantage in fast-paced games where every action counts.

Assuming that the G75 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the G75 gaming keyboard project review the promotional video below.

The G75 Gaming Keyboard offers an adjustable trigger point range from 0.2mm to 3.8mm, with a precision of 0.1mm. Combined with magnetic switches that allow for customizable sensitivity, this keyboard ensures that every key press is exactly how you want it. High polling rates further enhance performance and precision, making this keyboard a must-have for serious gamers. Imagine being able to fine-tune every aspect of your keyboard to match your exact preferences, ensuring that you have the perfect setup for any game.

Long gaming sessions can take a toll on your fingers, but the G75’s shock-absorbing structure reduces finger fatigue while providing tactile feedback. A silicone damping pad not only reduces noise but also protects against dust, debris, and liquid spills. The compact 75% layout optimizes your desktop space and input speed, making it perfect for both gaming and everyday use. Imagine being able to play for hours without experiencing discomfort, thanks to the ergonomic design and thoughtful features of this keyboard.

Express yourself with the G75’s customizable RGB lighting. With 18 preset effects and a web-based driver for custom settings, you can create a lighting setup that matches your gaming rig and personal style. The web-based driver also allows you to customize key travel, trigger points, and key mapping from any device, giving you complete control over your keyboard’s performance. Imagine being able to create a unique and personalized gaming environment that reflects your style and enhances your gaming experience.

The G75 Gaming Keyboard is not just about performance; it’s also about durability and comfort. The PBT double-shot keycaps are durable, anti-glare, and resistant to chemical corrosion, ensuring that your keyboard will last for years to come. The high polling rates and magnetic switches provide enhanced performance and precision, making this keyboard a must-have for serious gamers. Imagine having a keyboard that not only performs at the highest level but also stands up to the rigors of intense gaming sessions.

Don’t just play the game—dominate it with the G75 Gaming Keyboard. Your ultimate gaming experience starts here. Imagine being able to take your gaming to the next level, with a keyboard that offers unparalleled performance, customization, and durability. This is the keyboard that serious gamers have been waiting for, and it’s ready to help you achieve your gaming potential.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the gaming keyboard, jump over to the official G75 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals