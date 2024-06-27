IQUNIX EZ Series HE 8,000Hz gaming keyboard with low 0.125ms latency

QUNIX has unveiled its latest innovation in gaming peripherals with the launch of the EZ60 and EZ63 Magnetic Switch gaming keyboards. Specifically designed for FPS gamers, the EZ Series aims to elevate gaming experiences to unprecedented levels. With its unique e-sport aesthetic design, the series introduces groundbreaking features such as an 8,000 Hz polling rate, 0.05 mm Release Sensitivity in Rapid Trigger, and Magnetic Auto-Tune technology. These features ensure minimal latency, faster key response, and competitive stability in popular FPS games.

Breakthrough Response with 8000 Hz Polling Rate

One of the standout features of the IQUNIX EZ Series is its ultra-high polling rate of 8000 Hz. This significantly reduces keyboard latency to an unprecedented 0.125 ms, providing almost instantaneous responses to player inputs. This feature gives gamers a clear advantage in fast-paced FPS games, where every millisecond counts. By delivering real-time feedback with unparalleled speed and precision, IQUNIX continues to push the boundaries of gaming performance.

Ultimate Precision with 0.05 mm Rapid Trigger Sensitivity

The EZ Series keyboards are equipped with Rapid Trigger technology, allowing players to effortlessly repeat key presses mid-motion without hitting a fixed reset or actuation point. The Super Rapid Stop Mode sets a new standard with its 0.05 mm release sensitivity, ensuring that every key press is registered with ultimate precision. This feature is particularly beneficial for executing split-second maneuvers and maintaining peak performance during extended gameplay sessions.

The proprietary technology behind the EZ Series keyboards ensures they are precise, stable, and fast. Paired with dedicated advanced web-based software, the keyboards offer consistent and flawless performance, match after match. The collaboration between IQUNIX and Gateron has resulted in a design that uses magnetic coupling and the Hall effect to ensure smoother keystrokes with enhanced stability and accurate triggering.

E-sport Gasket Mount and Aluminum Frame

The accuracy of the magnetic switch HE keyboard is crucial, and IQUNIX has achieved a breakthrough with 0.05 mm RT sensitivity and precision. The E-sport gasket mount design ensures stability and guarantees a pleasant sound. Known as the “Aluminum Factory” by its customers, IQUNIX is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to quality. The EZ Series keyboards are crafted from high-quality aluminum, delivering a premium texture and ensuring durability.

Designed for Pros

The keycaps of the EZ Series keyboards are crafted from materials with high PBT content, ensuring prolonged intensive use without wear or fading over time. This is a significant advantage for gamers who demand durability from their peripherals. The web-based EZ software integrates settings from champions and professional players, allowing users to access ‘Pros Setting’ with a single click.

Pricing and Availability

The IQUNIX EZ Series officially launched on June 19th and is available in two models: EZ60 and EZ63. The main difference between the two models is that the EZ63 includes arrow keys. Both models are priced at $179 on the official IQUNIX website. Customers can join the Rewards Program to receive a $20 discount and a free EZ Carry Bag.

For those interested in further enhancing their gaming setup, IQUNIX offers a range of other high-quality peripherals and accessories. From customizable keycaps to ergonomic mouse pads, the company provides everything a gamer needs to create the ultimate gaming environment. Additionally, IQUNIX’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction ensures that its products are always at the cutting edge of technology.

By focusing on advanced technology and user-centric design, IQUNIX continues to redefine what gamers can expect from their gaming peripherals. The EZ Series HE Gaming Keyboards are a testament to the company's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.



