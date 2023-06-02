ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 wireless gaming keyboard

At Computex 2023 this week ASUS has introduced a new addition to its range of keyboards announcing the imminent availability of its new ROG Strix Scope II 96 wireless gaming keyboard. The Strix Scope II 96 Wireless is a compact gaming keyboard from ASUS ROG offering users a 96% layout, preserving all function and number keys present in a standard full-size keyboard.

The ROG Strix Scope II 96 offers multiple connectivity options including pairing with up to three devices via Bluetooth, RF 2.4 GHz via ROG SpeedNova wireless technology and Omni Receiver, or through a wired USB connection if preferred.

This keyboard incorporates pre-lubed, hot-swappable ROG NX Snow mechanical switches. Providing gamers with fast actuation, refined keystrokes, and enhanced key stability even during the most hectic gameplay scenarios. For noise control, the wireless gaming keyboard features built-in sound-dampening foam and a switch-dampening pad to absorb echoes and reduce pinging noises.

ROG NX Snow mechanical switches

The ROG NX Snow mechanical switches, uniquely comprised of plastic composites, are housed in durable ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps or UV-coated ABS keycaps to provide gamers with a premium feel and resistance to shine. Users can also swap out these switches with their preferred choices, adding an element of customization.

One other feature worth mentioning of the Strix Scope II 96 Wireless is the inclusion of silicone dampening foam for the bottom housing, combined with switch-dampening pads above the printed circuit board assembly, further enhancing the acoustic performance during keystrokes.

The keyboard incorporates a multifunction button and scroll features for managing media playback, volume, and keyboard lighting. Additionally, the F1-F5 keys are pre-programmed as hotkeys for Xbox Game Bar and recording functions. The Strix Scope II 96 Wireless is expected to be accompanied by the Strix Scope II and Strix Scope II RX full-size gaming keyboards in the future.

Wireless gaming keyboard features

96% layout: Retains all function and number keys in a more compact and efficient layout that frees up desk space

Retains all function and number keys in a more compact and efficient layout that frees up desk space Tri-mode connection: Connect using Bluetooth (up to three devices), 2.4 GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology or wired USB

Connect using Bluetooth (up to three devices), 2.4 GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology or wired USB Hot-swappable switches: Pre-lubed ROG NX mechanical switches for great keystroke feel and consistency with fast actuation

Pre-lubed ROG NX mechanical switches for great keystroke feel and consistency with fast actuation Sound-dampening foam with switch-dampening pads: Unique, integrated dampening foam with added switch-dampening pad structure absorbs pinging noises and echoes for improved keystroke acoustics.

Unique, integrated dampening foam with added switch-dampening pad structure absorbs pinging noises and echoes for improved keystroke acoustics. Enhanced typing experience: Pre-lubed keyboard stabilizers produce less friction for smoother keystrokes and stability for longer keys; durable ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps or UV-coated ABS keycaps offer a premium feel and shine resistance*

Pre-lubed keyboard stabilizers produce less friction for smoother keystrokes and stability for longer keys; durable ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps or UV-coated ABS keycaps offer a premium feel and shine resistance* Hotkeys: F1–F5 keys are pre-programmed as hotkeys for Xbox Game Bar and recording

F1–F5 keys are pre-programmed as hotkeys for Xbox Game Bar and recording Intuitive controls: Multi-function button and multiwheel for media playback, volume, and keyboard lighting

Multi-function button and multiwheel for media playback, volume, and keyboard lighting ROG Omni Receiver: Connect to multiple supported devices wirelessly with a single receiver

Connect to multiple supported devices wirelessly with a single receiver Unique ROG-themed space bar: UV-coated spacebar with special ROG markings and three underside RGB LEDs

UV-coated spacebar with special ROG markings and three underside RGB LEDs Ergonomic design: Three tilt positions and a detachable wrist rest

Source : ASUS



