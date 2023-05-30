Drop Paragon Cyboard TKL wired mechanical keyboard

Drop has announced that its new Paragon Cyboard TKL wired mechanical keyboard will start shipping on August 11, 2023 and is now available to preorder providing users with the “finest enthusiast components” says Drop. Including hand-lubricated Holy Panda X Clear Switches and Phantom Stabilizers.

Features include a 87 keys TKL layout, enclosed in a CNC-machined aluminum case with a CTRL High-Profile, painted Cyber Yellow finish. Offering users a 6°case angle, Holy Panda X Clear hand-lubricated Switches, Drop + MiTo DCX Cyber Keycap Set, Drop Phantom Stabilizers also hand-lubricated, together with hand-placed dampening material between case and PCBA. Finally the mechanical keyboard also includes hot-swappable switch sockets, RGB backlighting, programmable with QMK firmware, USB-C connectivity and is hand-assembled in the USA.

“The Paragon Cyboard TKL delivers an unrivaled tactile typing experience. It also features hand-placed dampening material between the case and the PCBA to take that experience further with ultra-satisfying texture and acoustics. On the aesthetic side, apogee is all but attained via the Drop + MiTo DCX Cyber Keycap Set, elevated by an exclusive Cyber Yellow CTRL High-Profile aluminium case. It’s a look straight out of 2077—hand-assembled in the USA for exceptional performance, and shipped with a soft carry case for secure, streamlined carry.”

Wired mechanical keyboard

“Desktop centerpiece. Workspace essential. Style statement. Your keyboard is an extension of you, and you deserve one that truly impresses. In our Paragon Series, we set out to create the ultimate enthusiast experience—no assembly required. Equipped with only the finest components, and all of the extras you could ask for, our Paragon Series boards are hand-crafted and hand-lubricated here in the USA for peerless performance right out of the box.”

“In the all-too-familiar Cyboard, hand-lubricated tactile Holy Panda X Clear switches pair with Phantom Stabilizers for some of the most consistent, satisfying tactile typing available today. Below, meticulously placed dampening material further optimizes the sound and impact of each keystroke—while above, our electric DCX Cyber keycaps provide a retro-futurist feel with a look inspired by one of the world’s hottest video games. Throw in QMK programmability, hot-swappability, full RGB lighting, and a soft carry case, and you’ve got a desktop implant worthy of any setup.”

Source : Drop



