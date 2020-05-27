Awesome passive cooled Raspberry Pi 4 case CNC machined from 6061 aerospace aluminum

If you are looking for the ultimate passively cooled Raspberry Pi case for your Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC you may be interested in the Desalvo systems case, fully CNC machined from 6061 aerospace aluminum. now available to purchase priced at $49.95 the case has been specifically designed for the latest Raspberry Pi 4 and will help keep those high temperatures under control. Check out the graph below for more data.

Desalvo also creates Aluminum cases for the Raspberry Pi 3B, 3B+, and 4B (1GB, 2GB, and 4GB) all fully CNC Machined and made in USA.

Included in the box (a Philips head screw driver is required to complete assembly) :

– Raspberry Pi Case to fit the model 4B

– Allen Wrench for assembly

– (4) Stick on feet for the bottom

– (4) 8-32 Stainless Socket Head Cap Screws

– (4) 2-56 Stainless Philips head screws to attach the board internally

– (1) Piece of thermal interface material for use on 2GB Boards

– Heat Sink Compound

Source : Desalvo

