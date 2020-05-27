Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Awesome passive cooled Raspberry Pi 4 case CNC machined from 6061 aerospace aluminum

By

passive Raspberry Pi case

If you are looking for the ultimate passively cooled Raspberry Pi case for your Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC you may be interested in the Desalvo systems case, fully CNC machined from 6061 aerospace aluminum. now available to purchase priced at $49.95 the case has been specifically designed for the latest Raspberry Pi 4 and will help keep those high temperatures under control. Check out the graph below for more data.

passive cooled Raspberry Pi case

Desalvo also creates Aluminum cases for the Raspberry Pi 3B, 3B+, and 4B (1GB, 2GB, and 4GB) all fully CNC Machined and made in USA.

Raspberry Pi passive

Included in the box (a Philips head screw driver is required to complete assembly) :

– Raspberry Pi Case to fit the model 4B
– Allen Wrench for assembly
– (4) Stick on feet for the bottom
– (4) 8-32 Stainless Socket Head Cap Screws
– (4) 2-56 Stainless Philips head screws to attach the board internally
– (1) Piece of thermal interface material for use on 2GB Boards
– Heat Sink Compound

Source : Desalvo

Filed Under: Hardware, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals