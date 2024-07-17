Corsair TC500 LUXE gaming chair

Corsair has unveiled its latest flagship product, the TC500 LUXE gaming chair, setting a new standard in gaming luxury and comfort. This chair is designed for those who demand the best in both style and functionality, offering an unparalleled level of sophistication and ergonomic support.

Unmatched Comfort and Design

The TC500 LUXE is carefully crafted to provide premium, plush comfort. Upholstered in breathable, high-quality fabric, it is available in three sophisticated colors. The finely quilted seat and backrest not only feel luxurious but also add a touch of elegance to any setup. The chair’s wider and flatter seat accommodates a variety of body types and seating positions, ensuring maximum comfort whether you’re lounging, working, or gaming. Contoured foam and subtle bolstering offer ergonomic support, keeping you comfortable for hours on end.

Superior Adjustability

One of the standout features of the TC500 LUXE is its superior adjustability. The built-in lumbar support with four-way adjustment offers tailored relief for your lower back, while the detachable memory foam neck pillow ensures cushioned head and neck support with effortless height adjustments. The new Omniflex armrests, adjustable in nearly any direction, provide ideal arm positioning for maximum comfort. When it’s time to unwind, the backrest smoothly reclines from 90 to 160 degrees, allowing you to transition effortlessly from intense focus to complete relaxation.

Durability and Build Quality

Built to endure the rigors of daily use, the TC500 LUXE gaming chair features a solid steel inner frame and a robust metal base. This ensures that the chair maintains its luxurious appeal over time. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer, a creator, or someone who spends long hours at a desk, this chair offers the supreme comfort and refined style you deserve.

Pricing and Availability

The TC500 LUXE gaming chair is available now from the Corsair webstore and through Corsair’s worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors Price that $499. The chair is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside Corsair’s worldwide customer service and technical support network.

