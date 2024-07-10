New Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse

If you have been struggling with your gaming mouse stuttering or lagging you might be interested to know that Logitech G has released a new wireless gaming mouse in the form of the G309 LIGHTSPEED. Featuring dual-wireless connectivity, precision tracking, and a lightweight design, ensuring you get the best gaming experience possible. Gamers demand gear that delivers performance, comfort, and reliability, and the G309 LIGHTSPEED is engineered to meet these needs.

Logitech G G309

Key Takeaways Dual-wireless connectivity with LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth modes

HERO 25K sensor for precision tracking

POWERPLAY compatibility for wireless charging

LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches

Lightweight design at 86 grams with battery, 68 grams without

Over 300 hours of gameplay on a single AA battery in LIGHTSPEED mode

Available in black and white for $79.99

Unmatched Wireless Gaming Performance

The Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED uses Logitech G’s exclusive LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to deliver a high-performance gaming experience that surpasses most wired mice. This technology ensures low latency, precision control, and seamless synchronization with movements, essential for the fast-paced tempo and agility required in gaming.

Advanced HERO 25K Sensor

The G309 LIGHTSPEED is equipped with the HERO 25K sensor, offering over 300 hours of continuous gameplay at a 1 ms report rate in LIGHTSPEED mode on a single AA alkaline battery. In Bluetooth mode, the battery life extends to over 600 hours. The HERO 25K sensor provides exceptional responsiveness and accuracy, with 400 IPS and sensitivity up to 25,600 DPI, ensuring no acceleration or smoothing.

POWERPLAY Compatibility

The G309 LIGHTSPEED is compatible with Logitech G’s POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System, sold separately. This feature allows gamers to power the mouse without an AA battery, reducing the weight by 18 grams. This compatibility ensures uninterrupted gameplay and a lighter, more agile mouse.

LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches

Exclusive to Logitech G, the G309 LIGHTSPEED features LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches. These switches combine galvanic contact parts with optical and mechanical triggers, delivering ultra-low-latency optical actuation and the tactile feedback of mechanical clicks. This innovation ensures incredible speed, reliability, and precise actuation with a crisp response.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse will be available in black and white starting July 9th, 2024, from the official Logitech G website. The suggested retail price is $79.99, making it an affordable option for gamers seeking top-of-the-line technology and performance.

The G309 LIGHTSPEED also allows players to connect two LIGHTSPEED devices to one receiver using the Device Pairing Tool in G HUB. This feature enables gamers to operate the G309 LIGHTSPEED with the same receiver as a Logitech gaming keyboard, such as the recently announced Logitech G515 TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard.

For those interested in exploring more about gaming peripherals, Logitech G offers a range of products designed to enhance the gaming experience. From keyboards to headsets, each product is engineered to provide the best performance and comfort for gamers of all levels.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals