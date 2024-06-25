Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL low-profile gaming keyboard

Logitech G has unveiled its latest innovation in gaming peripherals, the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard. This low-profile gaming keyboard combines advanced technologies and high-performance features in a sleek, modern design. Low-profile keyboards are gaining popularity due to their cleaner, more aesthetically pleasing look and their ability to deliver a high-performance typing experience. The G515 takes this concept to the next level by integrating low-profile switches with a slimmer design, ensuring a more efficient and comfortable typing experience.

Key Takeaways Low-profile design for a sleek and modern look

Advanced technologies: LIGHTSPEED, LIGHTSYNC, and KEYCONTROL

Low-profile switches with minimal activation distance

Sound-dampening foam and pre-lubricated switches for optimal comfort

Customizable key actions with KEYCONTROL technology

Convenient 2:1 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Pairing

LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting with ~16.8M colors

Versatile Tri-Mode Connectivity: LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C

Up to 36 hours of continuous gameplay

Advanced Technologies for Enhanced Gaming

The G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL is packed with advanced technologies that set it apart from traditional gaming keyboards. One of the standout features is the LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, which offers a reliable and fast connection, ensuring that gamers experience minimal latency. Additionally, the LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting allows players to customize their keyboard with up to 16.8 million colors, creating a personalized gaming environment.

Another significant innovation is the KEYCONTROL technology, which offers unprecedented customization capabilities. Each key on the G515 can perform up to 15 different actions, allowing gamers to personalize their keyboard with macros, audio cues, lighting effects, and more. The G SHIFT feature further enhances customization possibilities by allowing entire key layouts to be switchable at the press of a button.

Low-Profile Design for Comfort and Efficiency

The G515’s low-profile design is not just about aesthetics; it also enhances the typing experience. At just 22 mm high, the keyboard eliminates the need for a wrist rest, making it more comfortable for extended gaming sessions. The low-profile switches activate with minimal distance—only 1.3 mm—and have a total travel distance of 3.2 mm, which is shorter than traditional switches. This design allows gamers to accelerate their actions per minute, giving them a competitive edge.

The keyboard also features a layer of sound-dampening foam, pre-lubricated switches, integrated stabilizers, and premium PBT keycaps. These elements work together to provide a smoother feel when typing and a less scratchy, more refined sound.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard is available in Black and White. It is currently available on Logitech G website in the US, Canada, and select markets worldwide. The suggested retail price is $139 US and €149.99 for the wireless version. A wired edition will be available later this year, priced at $99 US and €109.99.

The G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL offers several additional features that enhance its versatility and usability. The convenient 2:1 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Pairing allows gamers to connect their gaming mouse, such as the G502 X PLUS, via the G515 LIGHTSPEED dongle, freeing up an extra USB port. The versatile Tri-Mode Connectivity lets gamers choose from LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C wired data mode, providing flexibility for different gaming setups. Moreover, the keyboard offers up to 36 hours of continuous, uninterrupted gameplay, ensuring that gamers can keep playing without worrying about battery life.

For those interested in exploring other areas, Logitech G offers a range of gaming peripherals that complement the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL. From high-performance gaming mice to immersive audio solutions, Logitech G has everything a gamer needs to elevate their gaming experience.



